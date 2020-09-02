'Robin's Wish' Celebrates Robin William's Life While Explaining His Death

Susan Schneider Williams is working to reclaim her husband's legacy with the new documentary "Robin's Wish".

The project is designed to celebrate Robin Williams's life while explaining the undiagnosed illness that resulted in his death.

Williams died by suicide in 2014 at the age of 63.

The cause of his death was traced to Lewy body dementia, a rare, degenerative neurological disorder.

According to CNN, the documentary is a deeply personal look back at Williams' final days, through the eyes of family and friends.

"Robin's Wish" is available on-demand beginning Sept.

1.