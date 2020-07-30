Global  
 

FedEx driver connects Tony Hawk with young fan

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (International) - Duration: 01:17s
A FedEx driver in Suwanee, Georgia helped a six year old swap skateboards with Tony Hawk after he posted the young skateboarder's request online.


