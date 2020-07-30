FedEx driver connects Tony Hawk with young fan
A FedEx driver in Suwanee, Georgia helped a six year old swap skateboards with Tony Hawk after he posted the young skateboarder's request online.
Tony Hawk renames trick after deaf skateboarderTony Hawk renames the “mute grab” to the “Weddle grab”
Pretending I’m a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story - Documentary MoviePretending I’m a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story - Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In 1999, the video game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater shook the world when it sold 9 million..
Machine Gun Kelly appears on the 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2' remaster's soundtrackOne of the things that fans love about the original 'Pro Skater' games is it's iconic soundtrack, but it turns out that they may be in for a surprise when it comes to the remaster.