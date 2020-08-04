2021 Hyundai Sonata Driving Video

Following a complete redesign in 2020, the 2021 Sonata model line features available 19-inch wheels and tires, Safe Exit Warning and a 6-way power passenger seat on the Limited trim.

The 2021 Sonata goes on sale in August.

The 19-inch alloy wheels with 245/40 R19 Pirelli P Zero™ tires are now standard on the turbocharged SEL Plus trim.

P-Zero All Season tires are for driving enthusiasts who want a combination of a performance appearance, responsive handling and durability along with all-season traction, including in light snow.

Safe Exit Warning (SEW) has been added to SEL, SEL Plus and Limited trims. SEW uses existing blind-spot radar sensors to automatically warn the driver and passengers if oncoming traffic is detected when parallel parked.

The system provides an audible warning and a pop up message in the cluster to ‘Watch for Traffic’ to help to prevent back-seat passengers from stepping out into traffic.