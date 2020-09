Giggs grateful for gritty performance Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:49s - Published 51 seconds ago Giggs grateful for gritty performance Ryan Giggs claimed that Wales showed their gritty side with the 1-0 win in Finland and the substitution of Gareth Bale at half-time was a predetermined decision. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this