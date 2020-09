Sky Sports News reporters Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth explain why Lionel Messi has decided to stay at Barcelona despite telling the club he wanted to leave.

Jurgen Klopp said there is “no chance” Liverpool could afford to sign Lionel Messi and cast doubt...

Barcelona believe the only way Lionel Messi can legally leave for free is if he commits to not...

Lionel Messi has reportedly requested to leave Barcelona this summer, so what would happen if the...