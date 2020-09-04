Betting on the Kentucky Derby at the Palace Casino

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 6 minutes ago

Business is picking up at the Palace Casino in Biloxi for Derby Day tomorrow.

- bettors are placing their bets- on the big race saturday at - the contact sports and race - book.

- the run for the roses tends to- bring new faces into the bettin- world, and there's plenty of- help to get you through it.

- there's a guide, kiosks, and- plenty of employees - willing to help.- and if you plan to enjoy the- race at the palace casino - tomorrow, your best bet is to - come early because they are - currently seating at 50 percent- capacity.

- - "i think we are one of two- locations that- have race book.

It started back- in 2003 trying to get here.

And- we are happy to be- here.

Our owners had horses in- the derby twice since then.

So,- its kinda a home field- for us.

We are looking forward- to it.

It's a little weird derb- day this time of year but we- - - - are glad to see it.

I thinks it- an indication that things are - stabilizing and we are- - - - getting back to normal and- that's a good thing."

- tiz the law leads the 2020- kentucky derby lineup at 5-8- odds- to win.

- santa anita derby winner honor- a.p.

Is at 5-1 odds - and authentic is at 8-1 odds- - - - among the 2020 kentucky derby - contenders.