Kanye West on Ballot

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 12 seconds ago

Kentucky's secretary of state has certified kanye west will be on the ballot in kentucky.

L3: election 2020 white kanye west on kentucky election ballot michael adams says his office recieved the filing today with 19 - thousand signatures on it.

This... just... in the knick of time because the deadline to get on the november ballot is today.

West is running as an independent.

West won't be on the election ballot in virginia... after a judge ordered state election officials to keep him off.

This comes after two virginia men sued for west's removal... claiming they were duped into signing on as electors for his presidential campaign.

The judge says 11 of the rapper's elector oaths were obtained