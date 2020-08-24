TCU-SMU Football Game Postponed Following Positive COVID-19 Tests

Clarke sympathy for Czech Republic over positive tests



Scotland boss Steve Clarke expects the authorities to provide clarity after a member of the Czech staff tested positive for Covid 19 and two players withdrew from the squad. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago

DeKalb and Angola football teams cancel Weeks 2 and 3 games after player tests positive for COVID-19



DeKalb and Angola football teams cancel Weeks 2 and 3 games after player tests positive for COVID-19 Credit: WFFT Published 1 week ago