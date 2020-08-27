Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, 09/04/2020

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Avalanche grab 1st win against Stars with 3rd-period outburst in game of runs

Nazem Kadri scored the go-ahead goal with 6:06 remaining in a wild third period as the Colorado...
CBC.ca - Published

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars: Game 7 keys for injury-depleted Avs

For the second consecutive season, the Avalanche will play in Game 7 of a Western Conference...
Denver Post - Published

Avalanche erupt with 5 goals early to earn emphatic victory over Stars

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare began a five-goal scoring spree in the first period and the Colorado...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

BetweenTheNums

Greg Harvey RT @FQStats: In the Dallas Stars’ Game 7 OT win tonight against the Colorado Avalanche, Joel Kiviranta became the 1st rookie to have a hat… 2 minutes ago

NHLSabresNews

NHL Sabres News RT @TSNHockey: Stars defeat Avs in OT to advance to the Western Conference Final: https://t.co/kTkGF9Xtii #TSNHockey https://t.co/4DDs4VsK… 3 minutes ago

TSNHockey

TSN Hockey Stars defeat Avs in OT to advance to the Western Conference Final: https://t.co/kTkGF9Xtii #TSNHockey https://t.co/4DDs4VsKdS 3 minutes ago

ChaoticSn0w

I want you! To matter to you! I honestly think the Dallas Stars just used up all thier luck beating the Colorado Avalanche, whoever they end up p… https://t.co/t9V2yUhUhJ 5 minutes ago

Grav1

John Gravois Their backs were to the wall, but the Dallas Stars prevailed in a Game 7 overtime win over Colorado to advance to t… https://t.co/8IyN67ZVEp 7 minutes ago

FQStats

Fifth Quarter Stats In the Dallas Stars’ Game 7 OT win tonight against the Colorado Avalanche, Joel Kiviranta became the 1st rookie to… https://t.co/JMUTiWkUFG 8 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Stars defeat Avs in OT to advance to Western Conference finals. MORE: https://t.co/DGmcBudGHv https://t.co/6t47XzleZO 9 minutes ago

KENS5

KENS 5 After two straight losses to the Colorado Avalanche, the Stars pulled off the OT win Friday to move one step closer… https://t.co/sgcLwi0YvC 11 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights [Video]

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche, 09/02/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:34Published
NHL Highlights | Stars @ Avalanche 8/31/2020 [Video]

NHL Highlights | Stars @ Avalanche 8/31/2020

Extended highlights of the Dallas Stars at the Colorado Avalanche

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published
NHL Highlights | Avalanche @ Stars 8/26/2020 [Video]

NHL Highlights | Avalanche @ Stars 8/26/2020

Extended highlights of the Colorado Avalanche at the Dallas Stars

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published