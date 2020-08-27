Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights

Greg Harvey RT @FQStats: In the Dallas Stars’ Game 7 OT win tonight against the Colorado Avalanche, Joel Kiviranta became the 1st rookie to have a hat… 2 minutes ago

NHL Sabres News RT @TSNHockey: Stars defeat Avs in OT to advance to the Western Conference Final: https://t.co/kTkGF9Xtii #TSNHockey https://t.co/4DDs4VsK… 3 minutes ago

TSN Hockey Stars defeat Avs in OT to advance to the Western Conference Final: https://t.co/kTkGF9Xtii #TSNHockey https://t.co/4DDs4VsKdS 3 minutes ago

I want you! To matter to you! I honestly think the Dallas Stars just used up all thier luck beating the Colorado Avalanche, whoever they end up p… https://t.co/t9V2yUhUhJ 5 minutes ago

John Gravois Their backs were to the wall, but the Dallas Stars prevailed in a Game 7 overtime win over Colorado to advance to t… https://t.co/8IyN67ZVEp 7 minutes ago

Fifth Quarter Stats In the Dallas Stars’ Game 7 OT win tonight against the Colorado Avalanche, Joel Kiviranta became the 1st rookie to… https://t.co/JMUTiWkUFG 8 minutes ago

TSN Stars defeat Avs in OT to advance to Western Conference finals. MORE: https://t.co/DGmcBudGHv https://t.co/6t47XzleZO 9 minutes ago