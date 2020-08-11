Actor Raveena Tandon And Top School Principals On The New Education Policy - #Htcityspotlight

Global  
 

Have you read through the New Education Policy 2020?

Do you also have a lot of queries, doubts and questions to ask?

Join this panel discussion with esteemed speakers including one of the most popular actresses from the '90s, Raveena Tandon, Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal, Principal, Springdales School, Pusa Road and Dr Neeta Bali, Principal, G.D.

Goenka World Schools, Sohna Road, as they discuss the key highlights of the New Education Policy that was launched by the Union Cabinet on July 29.

This leg of Spotlight brought to you by HT City, puts the focus on how K-12 education would get affected after the pandemic, with the new policy in place.


Raveena Tandon on Sushant Singh’s death probe: There must be a fair trial [Video]

Raveena Tandon on Sushant Singh’s death probe: There must be a fair trial

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about how the film industry used to function in the '90s when she started off, and if things are any better today. The actor shares her views on star kids being under constant scrutiny, social media toxicity that she feels can drive them to depression and making it big in the industry on her own terms despite having a father who was a film producer. On the sentiment in the industry around Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Raveena is happy that CBI has taken over and that there would be a fair trial finally and the guilty must be punished.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 31:58Published
Raveena Tandon spotted outside cafe in Mumbai [Video]

Raveena Tandon spotted outside cafe in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon was seen outside a coffee shop in Mumbai. The actor was seen posing for shutterbugs in casual attire with mask on. Meanwhile, actor Ajay Devgn was spotted outside his office in the city. Entertainment industry is gradually resuming work amid COVID-19 situation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

NEP 2020 will establish India as an international education destination: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the New Education Policy (NEP) will play a key role in creating "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) and..
DNA
Centre should think about Agriculture Reform Bills: CM Soren [Video]

Centre should think about Agriculture Reform Bills: CM Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren spoke on Agricultural Reform Bills on Sep 18. He said, "As you are seeing that people are continuously protesting against Centre's policies. People are opposing their policies, whether it is related to farmers, CAA, GST or New Education Policy. I don't know how centre government form all these policies or define them but the reality is different. This is related to farmers and has drawbacks. Centre government should think about it."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
Jharkhand CM Soren interacts with President, PM over New Education Policy [Video]

Jharkhand CM Soren interacts with President, PM over New Education Policy

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 07 held a video conference with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the video conference, the dignitaries discussed over New Education Policy. After the video conference, CM Soren said that he raised his points and states like Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha etc would face problems in regards to implementation of New Education Policy.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:35Published
President Kovind, PM Modi participate in Governors' Conference on New Education Policy [Video]

President Kovind, PM Modi participate in Governors' Conference on New Education Policy

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Governors' Conference on New Education Policy on September 07 via video conference. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also participated via video conference.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

CPI (M) workers wear vegetables to protest against farm bills in Tamil Nadu [Video]

CPI (M) workers wear vegetables to protest against farm bills in Tamil Nadu

Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers held a unique protest at Thangachimadam Island in Rameshwaram on September 19. Protest was against the passage of agriculture reform bills in the Lok Sabha. Protestors wore vegetables around their neck to show their outrage. Country is witnessing protests in different parts over the passage of agriculture reform bills. Where central government is standing firm on their decision, their ally Akali Dal quit the Union Cabinet in protest against the bill.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
No talks with Centre till new agriculture bills are taken back: Sukhbir Singh Badal [Video]

No talks with Centre till new agriculture bills are taken back: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), President Sukhbir Singh Badal said that there will be no talks with the Centre till the bills are taken back. "We'll go to Punjab now, where party leaders and workers will hold meeting. Since Shiromani Akali Dal is a party of farmers, we will struggle at the forefront. There can be no talks with the Centre till the bills are taken back," said Sukhbir Singh Badal while taking to ANI. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from Union Cabinet post.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:45Published

'Saddened' my voice in support of farmers was not heard: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

 A day after resigning from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills, senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said she feels "saddened" that her voice..
IndiaTimes

