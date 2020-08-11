Actor Raveena Tandon And Top School Principals On The New Education Policy - #Htcityspotlight

Do you also have a lot of queries, doubts and questions to ask?
Join this panel discussion with esteemed speakers including one of the most popular actresses from the '90s, Raveena Tandon, Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal, Principal, Springdales School, Pusa Road and Dr Neeta Bali, Principal, G.D.
Goenka World Schools, Sohna Road, as they discuss the key highlights of the New Education Policy that was launched by the Union Cabinet on July 29.
This leg of Spotlight brought to you by HT City, puts the focus on how K-12 education would get affected after the pandemic, with the new policy in place.
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about how the film industry used to function in the '90s when she started off, and if things are any better today. The actor shares her views on star kids being under constant scrutiny, social media toxicity that she feels can drive them to depression and making it big in the industry on her own terms despite having a father who was a film producer. On the sentiment in the industry around Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Raveena is happy that CBI has taken over and that there would be a fair trial finally and the guilty must be punished.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 31:58Published
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon was seen outside a coffee shop in Mumbai. The actor was seen posing for shutterbugs in casual attire with mask on. Meanwhile, actor Ajay Devgn was spotted outside his office in the city. Entertainment industry is gradually resuming work amid COVID-19 situation.
Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren spoke on Agricultural Reform Bills on Sep 18. He said, "As you are seeing that people are continuously protesting against Centre's policies. People are opposing their policies, whether it is related to farmers, CAA, GST or New Education Policy. I don't know how centre government form all these policies or define them but the reality is different. This is related to farmers and has drawbacks. Centre government should think about it."
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 07 held a video conference with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the video conference, the dignitaries discussed over New Education Policy. After the video conference, CM Soren said that he raised his points and states like Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha etc would face problems in regards to implementation of New Education Policy.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Governors' Conference on New Education Policy on September 07 via video conference. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also participated via video conference.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers held a unique protest at Thangachimadam Island in Rameshwaram on September 19. Protest was against the passage of agriculture reform bills in the Lok Sabha. Protestors wore vegetables around their neck to show their outrage. Country is witnessing protests in different parts over the passage of agriculture reform bills. Where central government is standing firm on their decision, their ally Akali Dal quit the Union Cabinet in protest against the bill.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), President Sukhbir Singh Badal said that there will be no talks with the Centre till the bills are taken back. "We'll go to Punjab now, where party leaders and workers will hold meeting. Since Shiromani Akali Dal is a party of farmers, we will struggle at the forefront. There can be no talks with the Centre till the bills are taken back," said Sukhbir Singh Badal while taking to ANI. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from Union Cabinet post.