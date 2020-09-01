Global  
 

Watch: Tibetan protests against China amid border row; held by Delhi cops

A zealous Tibetan activist staged a protest outside the Chinese embassy in India's national capital.

He was seen waving the Tibetan flag and the Indian tricolour.

However, his protest was broken up and he was detained by Delhi police.

Cops were seen carrying him to their jeep and driving off.

A day earlier, Tibetans in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla were seen cheering for soldiers of the Special Frontier Force.

The security personnel were leaving for Ladakh amid the stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Tension between the two neighbours persists despite talks for disengagement of forces.

Watch the full video for more.


