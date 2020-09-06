Birmingham stabbings eyewitness describes ‘chaotic’ scene

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts ofattempted murder following a string of knife attacks in Birmingham. WestMidlands Police said the suspect remains in custody after he was arrested ataround 4am on Monday at an address in Selly Oak.
Two members of the public have recalled the moment they witnessed the stabbings, and the aftermath of the attacks, in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police has since launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured.
West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured in a series of stabbings in Birmingham.
