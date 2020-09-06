Birmingham stabbings eyewitness describes ‘chaotic’ scene

West Midlands Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder following multiple stabbings in Birmingham city centre on Sunday morning in which one person died and seven were injured.

Eyewitness Julia Robinson says she heard screaming and saw a man "completely covered in blood".

Report by Jonesia.

