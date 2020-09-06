Global  
 

Birmingham stabbings eyewitness describes ‘chaotic’ scene

Birmingham stabbings eyewitness describes ‘chaotic’ scene

Birmingham stabbings eyewitness describes ‘chaotic’ scene

West Midlands Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder following multiple stabbings in Birmingham city centre on Sunday morning in which one person died and seven were injured.

Eyewitness Julia Robinson says she heard screaming and saw a man "completely covered in blood".

UK police arrest man after string of stabbings in Birmingham

 British police arrested a 27-year-old man today on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a string of stabbings in a busy nightlife..
UK Police Arrest Man Suspected of Staging Birmingham Knife Attacks

 MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West Midlands Police said on Monday they had arrested the man suspected of staging the stabbing attacks in the UK city of Birmingham,..
Murder arrest after string of knife attacks in Birmingham [Video]

Murder arrest after string of knife attacks in Birmingham

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts ofattempted murder following a string of knife attacks in Birmingham. WestMidlands Police said the suspect remains in custody after he was arrested ataround 4am on Monday at an address in Selly Oak.

Birmingham stabbings: Man arrested over city attacks

 A 27-year-old man is held on suspicion of murder at an address in the city in the early hours.
Eyewitnesses recall 'shocking' Birmingham attack [Video]

Eyewitnesses recall 'shocking' Birmingham attack

West Mid Police launch murder investigation after stabbings [Video]

West Mid Police launch murder investigation after stabbings

