Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Banking & Savings

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.7%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Kosmos Energy, down about 10.3% and shares of Callon Petroleum down about 10% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led down by Sterling Bancorp, trading lower by about 6.8% and Banc Of California, trading lower by about 6.8%.




