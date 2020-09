Pops and Flops: Nikola, Tesla, and Beyond Meat Stock

Nikola shares are popping on news that the company is partnering with GM to produce its electric pickup truck, while the auto industry giant also takes an 11 percent stake in the company.

Also in the EV industry, Tesla shares are down after news that stock would not be included in the S&P 500.

Shares for Beyond Meat are popping after the company announced plans to build factories in China.