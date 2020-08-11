Global  
 

Britons return home from Greece hours before quarantine deadline

Holidaymakers travel back to the UK from Mykonos to London Heathrow just hoursbefore the Government deadline to have to self-isolate for 14 days comes intoforce.

Brits returning from seven Greek Islands will have to quarantine as of4am Wednesday morning.


Tunisia: Islamic State group claims Sousse knife attack

 Monday's incident happened in Sousse, where 38 people, mostly Britons, were killed in a 2015 attack.
Tunisia: Policeman and three militants dead after 'terrorist' attack

 The incident happened in Sousse, where 38 people, mostly Britons, were killed in a 2015 attack.
Coronavirus: Britons in Portugal await UK quarantine decision

 Holidaymakers describe an anxious wait as ministers meet to discuss imposing restrictions.
Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest [Video]

Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to chargesrelated to an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.The 27-year-old centre-back was on holiday in Greece after Ole GunnarSolskjaer’s side lost to eventual Europa League winners Sevilla in lastSunday’s semi-final in Cologne. Maguire was arrested on Thursday evening alongwith two other Britons following an incident in Mykonos, with the world’s mostexpensive defender appearing in court on Saturday morning.

Tennis-Serena battles through tension-filled U.S. Open fourth round

 NEW YORK — Serena Williams advanced to the U.S. Open quarter-finals after a gritty, tension-soaked 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 win over Greece’s Maria Sakkari on...
Serena Williams fights off Maria Sakkari, advances to U.S. Open quarterfinals

 Serena Williams survives a tough battle for a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 triumph over No. 22 Maria Sakkari of Greece on Monday at the U.S. Open.
Covid 19 coronavirus: UK cases rise again, slaps ban on Greek island travellers

 The United Kingdom on Monday recorded nearly 3000 new coronavirus cases for the second day running and unveiled a new "islands policy" that will require anyone..
Air bridges: Greek islands added to quarantine list [Video]

Air bridges: Greek islands added to quarantine list

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as seven greek islaands are added to thelist.

Heathrow seeks staff pay cuts with jobs warning

 The airport says it must act now after the collapse in air travel, but union leaders condemn the move.
Travellers rush back to UK to beat quarantine [Video]

Travellers rush back to UK to beat quarantine

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport after the Czech Republic, Switzerlandand Jamaica were added to the Government's quarantine list. Travellersreturning from the three countries after 4am on Saturday will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Holidaymakers returning from Croatia prepare to go into quarantine [Video]

Holidaymakers returning from Croatia prepare to go into quarantine

British holidaymakers returning from Croatia have vented their anger at thesudden change in quarantine rules. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedon Thursday that travellers returning to the UK from Croatia after 4am onSaturday would have to quarantine for 14 days. Passengers arriving at HeathrowAirport after Saturday’s early morning deadline spoke of having “no time” totravel back from the country ahead of the deadline.

UK's Heathrow pleads for testing regime [Video]

UK's Heathrow pleads for testing regime

Heathrow Airport, once Europe's busiest airport, called on Britain to urgently back a passenger testing regime, warning that without one, strict quarantine rules will stop travel, stall the economy and lead to more job losses. Francis Maguire reports.

