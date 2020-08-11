Britons return home from Greece hours before quarantine deadline

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to chargesrelated to an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.The 27-year-old centre-back was on holiday in Greece after Ole GunnarSolskjaer’s side lost to eventual Europa League winners Sevilla in lastSunday’s semi-final in Cologne. Maguire was arrested on Thursday evening alongwith two other Britons following an incident in Mykonos, with the world’s mostexpensive defender appearing in court on Saturday morning.
Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport after the Czech Republic, Switzerlandand Jamaica were added to the Government's quarantine list. Travellersreturning from the three countries after 4am on Saturday will have to self-isolate for 14 days.
British holidaymakers returning from Croatia have vented their anger at thesudden change in quarantine rules. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedon Thursday that travellers returning to the UK from Croatia after 4am onSaturday would have to quarantine for 14 days. Passengers arriving at HeathrowAirport after Saturday’s early morning deadline spoke of having “no time” totravel back from the country ahead of the deadline.
Heathrow Airport, once Europe's busiest airport, called on Britain to urgently back a passenger testing regime, warning that without one, strict quarantine rules will stop travel, stall the economy and lead to more job losses. Francis Maguire reports.