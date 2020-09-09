The fire started on Monday, September 7, and has burned in excess of 1,000 acres in the state.

A wildfire named Ether Hollow Fire in Utah County, Utah has continued to burn overnight.

Ether Hollow Fire burns more than 1,000 acres in Central Utah

Evacuation orders have been issued for more than 200 homes.