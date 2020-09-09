Global  
 

Ether Hollow Fire burns more than 1,000 acres in Central Utah

A wildfire named Ether Hollow Fire in Utah County, Utah has continued to burn overnight.

The fire started on Monday, September 7, and has burned in excess of 1,000 acres in the state.

Evacuation orders have been issued for more than 200 homes.




