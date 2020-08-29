Boyd Buchanan 30 In 30 High School Football Spotlight

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 6 minutes ago

Rick Nyman has the 30-in-30 preview.

Now the Bucs hope to take that success even further this fall.

After going winless in 20-18, Boyd Buchanan turned it around last year under new head coach Jeremy Bosken, posting an 8-3 record.

<boyd buchanan's roster is up 20 players this year.

Sure is easier to get kids out for football after an 8-3 season as opposed to an 0-10 season.

Bosken:"so our kids have done a great job just getting in the hallways and recruiting kids.

We got carter womack out of the hallways.

Chase fryre.

Ryan lopez and collin richardson.

Those are just some of the guys that were kind of recruited out of the hallways.

Hey great basketball players and lacrosse players that hey, come play football."

Sounds like the bucs whole offensive line came from the basketball team.

Grant:"well our line is definitely the tallest in the conference.

We have our tackles.

They're 6'5 tp 6'6.

Our guards are around 6'1 to 6'2.

Reporter:"when it comes to the line, how is that looking compared to last year?"

Bosken:"last year we were a little more meaty.

This year we are little more athletic."

The bucs will also be more faster to be gramatically incorrect.

Reporter:"how would you rank your and the teams speed this year?"

Mcgoy:"oh really fast.

Really fast.

Super fast."

Reporter:"how do you think that's going to be threatening to other teams?"

Mcgoy:"because they can't keep up.

They can't keep up."

Stone:"we have jay-mike.

He's running a 4.37 forty, so we definitely have the speed."

Besides good speed, the bucs have a good quarterback in returning senior eli morris.

A 'mr. football' finalist last year.

Bosken:"he knows who he is and what he's good at and stuff.

As far as the team having confidence in him, we are not even worried about it."

