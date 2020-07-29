Global  
 

Russian hackers suspected of targeting Biden campaign

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Microsoft informed a consulting firm hired by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign that it may have been the target of Russian state-sponsored cyberattacks.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.


Related videos from verified sources

Possible Russian interference with the Biden campaign [Video]

Possible Russian interference with the Biden campaign

The department of Homeland Security is warning about possible Russian interference in the election. They say Russia could be trying to damage Joe Biden's campaign by spreading information that Biden..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published
China 'Prefers' Trump Lose Election Says US Intel Assessment [Video]

China 'Prefers' Trump Lose Election Says US Intel Assessment

CNN says the US intelligence community's top election security official has made an interesting remark... ...That China "prefers" an outcome where President Donald Trump is not reelected in November...

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published
U.S. Officials Say Russia is Spreading Misinformation on COVID-19 in Run Up to 2020 Election [Video]

U.S. Officials Say Russia is Spreading Misinformation on COVID-19 in Run Up to 2020 Election

Russian intelligence is reportedly using a misinformation campaign on coronavirus to once again meddle in the U.S. presidential election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:22Published