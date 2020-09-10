Indian man solves SIX Rubik's Cubes underwater in one breath, setting new Guinness World Record

Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:41s - Published
Illayaram Sekar, a 25-year-old from Chennai, eastern India, has set a new Guinness World Record by solving SIX Rubik's Cubes underwater in one breath.

The attempt was officially recognized and published by the Guinness World Records on August 25, 2020.

Spending two minutes and 17 seconds, Sekar was able to beat the previous record of five Rubik’s cubes solved.

Footage from September 8 shows Sekar performing his impressive skill, sitting in a clear container of water, and using both hands to complete the task.

The 25-year-old's fascination with Rubik's Cubes started in 2013 when he was in college and has practiced for two years to break this record.




