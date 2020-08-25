Suspect Charged In Hit-And-Run That Killed 50-Year-Old Man In Bayonne

A man has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run in Bayonne.



Tweets about this Roger Sollenberger @NJ_JCole they are dead, yes. nothing alleged about that. but the law has not ruled on the shooter, and until it do… https://t.co/GTDymLvm5a 7 hours ago step @Fannakapan_02 @BrexitBrit Zephaniah McLeod is charged with 8 counts of attempted murder, he killed one young man,… https://t.co/4d4ct7i0G1 1 day ago KOLDNews Three teenagers were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that killed 16-year-old Isaac Rosales earlier this… https://t.co/qJwfRXkbB5 2 days ago Kelsey Rogers RT @WTAJnews: BREAKING: The suspect in a hit and run that killed a 23-year-old man in April has been charged. https://t.co/l3j0S54w24 2 days ago WTAJ News BREAKING: The suspect in a hit and run that killed a 23-year-old man in April has been charged. https://t.co/l3j0S54w24 2 days ago LEONBROWN7 @jaytothelo @LittleDeeMusic @Lumos7 True true BUT a lot of heads of companies , and big people in respects of what… https://t.co/7rxxEmNc2T 2 days ago Buck Dancer RT @davidso47199599: Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed man while he was cooking in his kitchen https://t.co/p6ggXZXj1i Aug… 3 days ago Amanda Fawkes RT @MyTwolffamily: @stuffonfire I asked the question: Under a no bail system, if a dealer gets arrested and charged with felony drug sales… 3 days ago