Suspect Charged In Hit-And-Run That Killed 50-Year-Old Man In Bayonne

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:24s
Suspect Charged In Hit-And-Run That Killed 50-Year-Old Man In Bayonne
A man has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run in Bayonne.

