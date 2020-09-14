RT 12 Boonville fatal crash

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 minute ago

A Boonville resident is pronounced dead following a head on crash

Crash on route 12.

We first told you about this last night.

One person is in critical condition and two others are in serious condition.

This happened around 7:30 last night right on route 12 in boonville.

Police say 22 year old rakwan marshall from liverpool, was driving south on route 12, when he tried to pass another vehicle also going south, and hit a chrysler sebring coming in the opposite direction, head-on.

The passenger in the sebring, 42 year old cary croniser of boonville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

And rhw the driver of the sebring, 38 year old sarah stinebrickner from boonville is in critical condition.

Marshall sustained serious injuries, and a 19-year female passenger has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The investgation is ongoing.

