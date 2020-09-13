Global  
 

There's corona and there's duty, MPs chose duty: PM Modi ahead of Monsson Session

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Parliament premises ahead of the commencement of monsoon session on September 14.

The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held today and subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 01.

This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued by government.

Speaking to media, PM Modi said, "Parliament session is beginning in distinct times.

There is corona and there is duty.

MPs chose the path to duty.

I congratulate and express gratitude to them." "This time Rajya Sabha-Lok Sabha will be held at different times in a day.

It will be held on Saturday-Sunday too.

All MPs accepted this.

I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers," he added.


