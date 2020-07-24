Malthouse encourages public reporting

Yoshihide Suga, a long-time ally of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for him to become prime minister in a parliamentary vote this week. Emer McCarthy reports.
While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 lakh cases." "With our endeavour to manage COVID-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries," Health Minister added.
Policing Minister Kit Malthouse says police are having to adapt daily if not hourly as the coronavirus pandemic adapts. His comments come as police guidelines for the new Covid restrictions are yet to be provided.
Ed Miliband has said the Government needs to get a Brexit deal so they can then focus on tackling coronavirus. The Shadow Business Secretary added although the Labour party support the new restrictions, the government are 'failing basic test of competence' with testing.
David Cameron has said breaking an international treaty obligation is the 'very, very last thing you should contemplate'. The former Prime Minister added that we need to keep the 'prize' of a deal with the EU in mind.