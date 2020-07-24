Global  
 

Malthouse encourages public reporting

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Policing Minister Kit Malthouse has encouraged members of the public to report those who break the new lockdown rules.

He added that new Covid marshals will be on hand to ‘encourage people to comply’.

Report by Browna.

