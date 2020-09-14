Urban Outlook: Women In Politics P.2

If the November 2020 Presidential election wasn't interesting enough, with the coronavirus pandemic, the racial unrest accross the country, and the campaign name calling starting, the race took a turn when Joe Biden chose Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate in this 2020 presidential bid.

The announcement is a history making one, it makes the first African American and Asian American woman to win a mayor party presidential ticket.

We are honored to be joined by Dr. Glenda Glover, Tennessee State University President, to join us in this important conversation.