Linton Owen Valley Volleyball

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A win monday and linton volleyball would not only match their season high with three straight victories but they would reach double digits in wins with 10... my buddy, linton ad charlies karazsia picking up around the gym.....heard that's more work than he ever does at home.... owen valley with a poor dig....that sets up an easy put away at the net by jaylee hayes....linton up 8-3 in game two... when you face linton you have to deal with heavy hitter gentry warrick.....they set the junior and ov isn't returning that... later an even better spike by warrick...the defenders look like they were in self defense mode....no chance of stopping that... linton wins three-nothing....lady miners record





