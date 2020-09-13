PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 7 projects related to urban infrastructure in Bihar

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:01s
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of seven projects related to urban infrastructure in Bihar via video conferencing on September 15.

Out of these, four are related to water supply, two to sewerage treatment and one to riverfront development.

Several leaders were present including the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.


Narendra Modi

PM Modi lays foundation stone of several projects in Bihar

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of seven projects related to urban infrastructure in Bihar, via video..
IndiaTimes
'AAI now Airport Authority of Adani', says Congress; BJP defends privatization

‘AAI now Airport Authority of Adani’, says Congress; BJP defends privatization

Congress lashed out at the Modi government in the Rajya Sabha over its plans to privatise airports in the country. Congress MP KC Venugopal hit out at the Centre over the airport privatisation drive in which 6 airports have been handed out to the Adani Group. He alleged that norms were twisted to favour the group and said that this is nothing but a scam in the garb of the PPP model. He alleged that the government is spreading the red carpet for monopolization of airports. ‘Adani group has won bids to operate and develop 6 airports. There's clear violation of norms in giving airports to a single private entity. The government ignored advice of some of its own ministries and departments. Changes in the norms were enabled for Adani Group to win all 6 bids,’ Venugopal said. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao hit back at Venugopal and said that the Modi government wants the aviation sector to be accessible, safe and affordable for all sections and not just the rich. He added that the aviation sector had grown tremendously under the Modi government and added that India has the fastest growing aviation sector in the world. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:57

Congress alleges govt monopolising airports, BJP says transparency ensured

 The Congress on Tuesday demanded a probe into the privatisation of six airports in the country alleging violation of rules and corruption, a charge denied by the..
IndiaTimes

Bihar

PM Modi showers projects on Bihar ahead of assembly elections 2020

 On a day when a two-member Election Commission delegation is touring Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for seven..
IndiaTimes

Nitish Kumar

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Seat tussle continues in NDA, RJD mocks 'Ghar ka Chirag'

 LJP President Chirag Paswan is constantly resorting to pressure politics for more seats in NDA. At the same time, he is also targeting CM Nitish Kumar.
DNA

PM Narendra Modi backs Nitish Kumar as NDA's face in Bihar polls

 There was a time when road connectivity, internet connectivity were not discussed. Being a landlocked state, Bihar faced many challenges... Nitish Kumar has..
IndiaTimes
Mortal remains of ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh reaches Patna

Mortal remains of ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh reaches Patna

The mortal remains of former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh arrived at Patna airport on Sep 13. It was then brought to Vidhan Sabha for prayer ceremony. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others paid floral tribute to late RJD leader. He died at AIIMS Delhi today. The 74-year-old had tested COVID-19 positive in June. Singh was a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03

