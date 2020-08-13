Global  
 

Ranbir, Alia, Karisma, Kareena attend Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday party

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is celebrating her 40th birthday today.


Inside Photos: Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a blast at Riddhima Kapoor's 40th birthday

Inside Photos: Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a blast at Riddhima Kapoor's 40th birthday Neetu and the late Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni brought in her 40th birthday in the...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Singh's dance on Aap Jaisa Koi for Riddhima Kapoor's birthday is UNMISSABLE - watch video

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Singh perform on Aap Jaisa Koi for Riddhima Kapoor on her 40th...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •DNA


Alia's latest post will leave you mesmerised

After attending boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday bash last night,...
IndiaTimes - Published


Viral This Week: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor perform together at Raddhima Kapoor’s birthday [Video]

Viral This Week: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor perform together at Raddhima Kapoor’s birthday

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor performed together on the latter sister Raddhima Kapoor’s birthday and the inside video from the party went viral on social media. Fans couldn’t get over the popular..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:37Published
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers father Rishi Kapoor on his birthday [Video]

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers father Rishi Kapoor on his birthday

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered her father on his birthday with a heartfelt post.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni congratulates Kareena Kapoor on second pregnancy [Video]

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni congratulates Kareena Kapoor on second pregnancy

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni congratulated her cousin sister Kareena shortly after the latter announced her second pregnancy on Wednesday afternoon. #Riddhimakapoorsahni #Kareenakapoorkhan..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:54Published