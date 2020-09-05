Global  
 

US wildfires: Antifa misinformation continues to spread on social media

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:39s - Published
US wildfires: Antifa misinformation continues to spread on social media

US wildfires: Antifa misinformation continues to spread on social media

Facebook says they are removing "false claims" that fires in Oregon were started by certain groups, but Euronews has found examples of misinformation still circulating.

13 photos that show how bad Oregon wildfires and air quality really are

 In Oregon, more than 1 million acres are burning, and wildfires have wiped out two small towns near the California border.
USATODAY.com

Dozens dead in massive West Coast wildfires

 At least 35 people have been confirmed dead and dozens are still missing in wildfires burning in California, Oregon and Washington state. CBS News correspondent..
CBS News

