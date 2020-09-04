US man 3D prints Super Mario character 'Bullet Bill' that stores Nintendo Switch games
A 3D printing enthusiast from the US has created a version of the "Bullet Bill" character from the Super Mario franchise that doubles up as a storage container for Nintendo Switch games cartridges.
The exhibiting footage from September 15 shows the character being unscrewed to reveal multiple Nintendo switch games cartridges.