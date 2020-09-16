Wednesday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Leading the group were shares of Qurate Retail, up about 295% and shares of AMC Networks up about 21.9% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 11.1%.

In trading on Wednesday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 11.1%.

Leading the group were shares of Qurate Retail, up about 295% and shares of AMC Networks up about 21.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by Vermilion Energy, trading higher by about 10.3% and Gran Tierra Energy, trading higher by about 10.2% on Wednesday.