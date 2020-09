Community Health Center providing free medical care for 20 years



These services are provided due to generous supporters in the community, such as Quantum Foundation, Healthcare District, United Way, Community Foundation, Allegany, and The Promise Fund. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:38 Published 1 day ago

Students within Tippecanoe County eligible for free breakfast and lunch every school day



Students within Tippecanoe County eligible for free breakfast and lunch every school day Credit: WLFI Published 1 day ago