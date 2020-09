How Bhumi plans to celebrate sisterhood with her new film Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:10s - Published 4 minutes ago How Bhumi plans to celebrate sisterhood with her new film Actress Bhumi Pednekar plans to watch her new film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, with her sister Samiksha Pednekar, and calls it a special sister screening. 0

