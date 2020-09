President Trump made another trip to the battleground state of Wisconsin Thursday night, holding a rally just hours after former Vice President Joe Biden held a CNN Town Hall-style event in another battleground state, Pennsylvania.

President Trump is stepping up ad spending in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Arizona....

With just eight weeks ahead of the election, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe...

Also reported by • FOXNews.com

President Trump held a rally in Wisconsin while Joe Biden had a CNN Town Hall-style event in...