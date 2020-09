Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 9/18/20

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 03:33s - Published 2 minutes ago

6'S)A COLD FRONTMARCHING ACROSSTHE PACIFICNORTHWEST FROMWEST TO EAST WILLSEND CLOUDS ANDUNSETTLEDWEATHER INTOIDAHO LATER IN THEDAY FRIDAY..

BUTSHOULD ALSOSCOUR OUT A LITTLEBIT OF THE SMOKETHAT'S BEENIMPACTING AIRQUALITY FOR NEARLYA WEEK NOW.

THEBEST CHANCE FOR ARAIN SHOWER OR ASTRAY STORM IN THEBOISE AREA LOOKSTO BE RIGHT AROUNDDINNERTIME TODAY..WITH MOST OF THEACTIVE WEATHERHAPPENING IN THECENTRALMOUNTAINS, WHEREUP TO 1/2" OF RAINCOULD FALL FROMTONIGHT THROUGHSATURDAY.

A FEWMORE STORMSCOULD POP UP INTHE TREASUREVALLEY EARLYSATURDAY..

BEFORESKIES CLEAR FORTHE REST OF THEDAY SATURDAY.TEMPERATURES WILLBE MUCH COOLERFOR THE FINALWEEKEND OFSUMMER..

WITHHIGHS IN LOW 70SSATURDAY, THENHAZY BUT CLEARSUNDAY WITHTEMPERATRES INTOTHE UPPER 70S.