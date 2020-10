How To Reduce You Sodium Intake Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:44s - Published on September 18, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 00:44s - Published How To Reduce You Sodium Intake Sodium is a killer. It can lead to high blood pressure, and cause heart attacks and strokes. Reducing sodium is important to maintain good health. Adults should consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, but most people in the US consume about 50% more than that. What are some simple ways to reduce sodium intake? Track your salt intake. Opt for "low in sodium" or "reduced sodium" products. Limit Processed Food. 0

