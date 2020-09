Cleveland APL pet of the weekend: Sable Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:49s - Published 2 weeks ago Cleveland APL pet of the weekend: Sable The Cleveland Animal Protective League is looking for a home for a 2-year-old husky-mix named Sable. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Smokey - Cleveland APL's pet of the weekend



This is Smokey. He is up for adoption by the Cleveland APL and in need of a furever home. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 00:35 Published on September 5, 2020