GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day

It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice.

Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed in.

CNN reports the top Senate Democrat said that a Supreme Court vacancy 'should not be filled until we have a new president.'

Senate Republicans only need 51 votes to confirm a new justice once one is formally nominated.

Republican leaders have already previously vowed to fill any potential Supreme Court vacancy this year if one were to occur.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he believes there's enough time to take up the nominee this year.

However, other GOP senators have disagreed.