GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day

It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice.

Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed in.

CNN reports the top Senate Democrat said that a Supreme Court vacancy 'should not be filled until we have a new president.'

Senate Republicans only need 51 votes to confirm a new justice once one is formally nominated.

Republican leaders have already previously vowed to fill any potential Supreme Court vacancy this year if one were to occur.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he believes there's enough time to take up the nominee this year.

However, other GOP senators have disagreed.


Sanrav1234

Sanjana R GOP wouldn’t let Obama replace Scalia because it was too close to the election. He died 8 months before the electio… https://t.co/mnFJbkgzd7 53 minutes ago

VeldaMcConnell2

Velda J McConnell RT @PittsburghPG: Sen. Mitch McConnell quickly vowed to bring to a vote whoever President Trump nominates to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg on… 5 hours ago

PittsburghPG

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Sen. Mitch McConnell quickly vowed to bring to a vote whoever President Trump nominates to replace Ruth Bader Ginsb… https://t.co/ctA1ob4Zhl 5 hours ago

smithie1

roger smith Mitch McConnell vows US Senate will push on with Trump's pick to replace Ginsburg? Such a move to replace RBG befor… https://t.co/gWg9BlNMyg 6 hours ago

matt4lantz

Matt Lantz Mitch McConnell vows US Senate will push on with Trump's pick to replace Ginsburg https://t.co/Wxnx8sdl9r this was… https://t.co/EhRxa4AEXe 8 hours ago

Benrcombe

Ben Combe Justice Scalia died months before the 2016 election. When Obama began steps to replace him, Mitch McConnell blocked… https://t.co/RE0ieftd6m 8 hours ago

theblackwidower

The 14th Duke | Bronies4Life! This is the problem with US politics. It's not based on principles, but people. Which side you're on. McConnell wou… https://t.co/jC1I6ZzDVI 8 hours ago

RacingDaily

I_AM_NOT_WALDO #WorkersPartyGB RT @doonthevalley: The US Republicans are despicable hypocrites after refusing Obama's Supreme court pick because it was 6 months before an… 8 hours ago


