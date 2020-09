Maharashtra disaster: Many killed in Bhiwandi building collapse | Oneindia News

At least 10 ppl have died and 25 are feared trapped in a building in building that collapsed in Bhiwandi near mumbai early his morning.

As per the initial information, 31 people have been rescued from the rubble of the building in Patel Compound area.

Rescue work is underway.

