Indian artist creates stunning portrait of Benedict Cumberbatch as 'Sherlock'

An artist from New Delhi has created a stunning watercolour portrait of world-famous actor Benedict Cumberbatch in his role in the hit show "Sherlock." The footage from August 11 shows the whole artistic process, where Karunakar Gautam - who goes under the online moniker "Kaga Art" - uses vibrant watercolours to fill out the portrait of the famous actor.

Gautam told Newsflare: "This is my very first watercolour portrait, I've only done pencil portraits in the past, and reserved watercolours for landscapes, because watercolour portraiture is very hard to accomplish.

"Instead of realism, I went with an abstract colourful look and improvised on the lighting.

"There is a stark contrast in the usage of colour between portrait and the background, which makes the portrait pop more.

"The background has muted colours and features the famous London Eye, and impressions of old buildings, painted in a very loose style.

"An interesting and lesser known fact about Benedict Cumberbatch is that he has heterochromia, which I tried to portray in this painting.

"If you notice, the colour of eyes is different.

"Overall, I had lots of fun painting this, and got inspired to paint a lot more portraits with watercolours later on."