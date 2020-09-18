Woman faces thousands in damages after delivery driver hits her car

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:11s - Published 1 week ago

SHE TOLD US SHE WAS HIT BY ADRIVER WORKING FOR "DOORDASH" AT THE TIME AND THEDRIVER'S INSURANCE WON'TCOVER THE COST.

2 WORKS FORYOU BRADY HALBLEIB JOINS USLIVE WITH HER STORY... ANDWHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW IF YOUEND UP IN A SIMILARSITUATION.It was at this Charlie'sChicken when Lisa Medlinsays she was hit by anothercar.

Both Lisa and the otherperson have validinsurance... but since theother driver was on adoor-dash delivery --- itmade everything that muchmore complicated."There's a lady that'sbacking up and I see her andshe just keeps coming andshe hits my car." Like mostfender benders, both partieswill share their insurance,go through the claimprocess, and let theinsurance companies take itfrom there.

However in thiscase, the driver who hitLisa Medlin was driving forthe app-based food deliveryservice, DoorDash."I don't have that kind ofmoney to get my car fixed."Since she only hasliability, her insurancewouldn't cover it.

So, sheput in a claim for (for orwith?) the driver'sinsurance, Geico."And after about two weeksthey informed me that Icouldn't take the claimbecause at that present timeshe was working for doordash." Most insurancecompanies, including Geicocover's ride-for-hire intheir policies.

On the otherside, DoorDash also requiresall drivers to haveup-to-date insurance.Additionally.

(according towho - source this - is itDoor Dash?) DoorDash doesprovide excess autoinsurance for Dashers, butthis policy applies only todamages you cause to otherparties and only toaccidents while on an activedelivery when you are inpossession of goods to bedelivered.

So, Medlin thentook her claim to DoorDash.but has had little successin reaching them."I got something from themsaying that this is totallyunacceptable, theyapologize, so they sent metwo more things to fill outfor my claim.

I keep feelingthem out and I'm not gettinga result."A recurring process that hasgone on for months.

In themeantime, her car was fixedby a friend forfree to where it's drivable.but still, she wantsanswers."In a couple days, it'sgoing to be two months andI'm tired of going throughthis."WE'VE REACHED OUT TO THEDRIVER INVOLVED ANDDOORDASH, BUT BOTH HAVE NOTYET GOTTEN BACK TO US.

WHENWE HEAR BACK - WE'LL LET YOUKNOW.

IN TULSA, BRADYHALBLEIB, 2WFY.