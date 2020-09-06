How to move out of the city
How to move out of the city
Martin Roberts from Homes Under the Hammer is here to give you some expert insight when it comes to buying a house.
As a direct response to lockdown, the housing market has changed dramatically in terms of what people are looking for in a property, with more demand for outdoor space, second bedrooms and a move out of the city centre.
Martin gives some top tips on what to look out for when viewing a property and what should be on your "investment checklist." Keep your eyes peeled for more top tips from Martin here at Yahoo UK.