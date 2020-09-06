How to move out of the city

Martin Roberts from Homes Under the Hammer is here to give you some expert insight when it comes to buying a house.

As a direct response to lockdown, the housing market has changed dramatically in terms of what people are looking for in a property, with more demand for outdoor space, second bedrooms and a move out of the city centre.

Martin gives some top tips on what to look out for when viewing a property and what should be on your "investment checklist." Keep your eyes peeled for more top tips from Martin here at Yahoo UK.