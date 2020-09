Cardi B And Sister Named In Lawsuit Over Beach Dispute



A lawsuit is being filed on Long Island involving Cardi B and her sister. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:25 Published 5 hours ago

Cardi B facing defamation lawsuit after beach fight



Rapper Cardi B has a legal battle on her hands after calling a group of Long Island beachgoers “racist MAGA supporters” in an edited video shared to her social media pages. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 6 hours ago