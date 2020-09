Jones: The scoreline flatters Man Utd Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:55s - Published 55 seconds ago Jones: The scoreline flatters Man Utd Luton Town manager Nathan Jones claims the 3-0 scoreline flattered Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tie and said that he is very proud of how his side performed. 0

