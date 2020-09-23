Fort Wayne hiring workers for fall leaf collection

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 7 minutes ago

The City of Fort Wayne's Street Department is hiring workers for their annual neighborhood leaf collection.

Workers will assist with sweeping, raking and the pick-up of leaves along neighborhood streets.the rate of pay is fifteen dollars an hour..you can learn more by clicking into this story on our