Fort Wayne hiring workers for fall leaf collection

Are you looking for a temporary job this fall?

The City of Fort Wayne's Street Department is hiring workers for their annual neighborhood leaf collection.

If you're looking for a temporary job, the city of fort wayne street department is hiring.workers are needed for the annual neighborhood leaf collection.the job would start in late october and go through the end of the mid-december collection season.

Workers will assist with sweeping, raking and the pick-up of leaves along neighborhood streets. The rate of pay is fifteen dollars an hour.




