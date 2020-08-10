Harsh Vardhan inaugurates 4-day international e-conference, workshop 'Arogya Manthan 2.0'

Global  
 

Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated a 4-day international e-conference and workshop 'Arogya Manthan 2.0' through video conference on September 22.

"Ayushman Bharat scheme is progressing tremendously since its launch.

It benefited crores of people in India till now," he said in the event.


