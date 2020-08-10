Harsh Vardhan inaugurates 4-day international e-conference, workshop 'Arogya Manthan 2.0'

Attempt to encroach states' constitutionally assigned functioning: AITC after Epidemic Bill moved in RS



The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was taken up in the Rajya Sabha on September 19. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan moved the bill to be taken up for consideration in the Upper House. "In the year 2020, there has been an extraordinary situation around the world and also in the country. Many healthcare workers including doctors, paramedics were insulted in some form or the other, due to stigma attached to COVID-19. The Centre government acted on this situation and found that there was a need for a law, a prohibitory mechanism against such incidents," Vardhan said in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the discussions on the bill were underway, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), MP Derek O'Brien said, the Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill 2020 is an attempt to encroach states' constitutionally assigned functioning. He said, "You thought of healthcare workers now? Bengal has Medicare Service Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property Act 2009. What happens to it? Bill is an attempt to encroach states' constitutionally assigned functioning".

