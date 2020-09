Palm Beach Gardens all-female fire crew sign of increasing diversity in emergency services

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:15s - Published 3 days ago

For the first time, Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue Station 65 was manned by a shift made up of all women.

SHARING THEIR MESSAGE.

AS WPTVNEWSCHANNEL'S CHRIS GILMOREREPORTS - THEY WANT YOUNGGIRLS TO FOLLOW THEIR DREAMS -NO MATTER WHAT THOSE DREAMSARE.< LAST FRIDAY WAS A DAY FORTHE HISTORY BOOKS AT THE PALMBEACH GARDENS FIRE RESCUESTATION 65.

FOR THE FIRST TIMEIT WAS MANNED BY A SHIFT MADEUP OF ALL WOMEN.

CHIEFIPPOLITO 13:29:50 ON THAT DAYAT STATION 65 FROM THE TOPDOWN CAPTAIN DRIVERFIREFIGHTER THE RESCUE LTEVERY SINGLE PERSON WAS FEMALETHAT DAY ON THAT SHIFT THEPROOF IS IN THE PICTURE,THEREKRZYWADA SECOND FROM LEFT.SHETHE PHOTO WHOSE AGES RANGEFROM 20 TO 50.

SHE SAYS ITDIDNHER CALLING 13:01:22 I WASALWAYS INTERESTED IN THEMEDICAL FIELD SO MEDICAL FIELDAND SOMETHING SUPER ACTIVE TOHELP PEOPLE IT SEEMED LIKE APERFECT FIT SHE ADMITS THAT INA MALE DOMINATED FIELD THEROAD WASNFIRE SCHOOL WAS DEFINITELYREALLY HARD, ISMALLEST ONE SMALLEST HEIGHTSMALLEST WEIGHT ITKEEP UP WITH THE BOYS, ITRAINED AS HARD AS I COULDLUCKY FOR HER THERE WERE OTHERWOMEN BEFORE HER LIKE RESCUELT KRYSTYNA KRAKOWSKI ON THEFAR LEFT TO HELP PAVE THE WAY.EVEN SO SHE UNDERSTOOD THEIMPACT OF AN ALL FEMALE CREWON SHIFT.

KRYSTYNA 13:19:00 WEJUST THOUGHT WOMEN EMPOWERMENTGIRL POWER HOW FUN TO HAVEFIVE WOMEN AT THE SAME STATIONIT WAS A GREAT DAY AND ALSO ASAD ONE... CHIEF 13:29:34 ITALSO HAPPENED ON A DAY THATJUSTICE GINSBURG PASSED AWAYAS WELL AS JUSTICE GINSBURGFAMOUSLY SAID“FIGHT FOR THETHINGS THAT YOU CARE ABOUT.BUT DO IT IN A WAY THAT WILLLEAD OTHERS TO JOIN YOU”ACCORDING TO KRAKOWSKI ITALREADY WORKING FOR PEOPLELIKE HER DAUGHTER A COLLEGESTUDENT AND MEMBER OF THE PALMBEACH OCEAN RESCUE.

KRAKOWSKI13:21:18 WOMEN CAN DO THE SAMETHING MEN CAN DO YOU KNOWWENOW THERE ARE SCORES OF OTHERSTO CARRY ON THE LEGACY OFEQUALITY.

KELSEY 13:03:21 ASTHE YEARS GO ON AND IT BECOMESMORE PREVALENT MORE GIRLS AREGONNA SEE US AND BE MOTIVATEDTO GO TO FIRE SCHOOL AND EMTSCHOOL AND CONTINUE ON THROUGHTHE EMS FIELD CHIEF IPPOLITOSAYS PALM BEACH GARDENS FIRERESCUE CURRENTLY HAS 12 FEMALEEMPLOYEES WITH ROOM FOR PLENTYMORE.

