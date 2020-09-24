Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 minutes ago

Their sights set even higher for 2020 postseason.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of sports across the us, and the heritage hills girls soccer team was no different, but if you ask the patriots about that experience, they will tell you it strengthened them as a unit.

Most of the practices we don't wear masks but i believe we adjusted well.

Quarantining we adjusted well and i think if anything it's brought us closer.

One thing we've always said this year is be a family.

Because it has beens stressful because you can see everything.

But sometimes you can't really actually go out there and help them.

So i like how this year there has been a lot of communication and helping one another so i feel like we've definitely been a family this year.

We try to stay closer as a team, i mean we were already a family before but we're even closer now because we are trying to stick together so none of us have to get quarantined and sit out our season.

Though they have had to make some adjustments due to the pandemic, the pats haven't been affected on the field, as they have not lost a match yet this season.

We know if we overlook anybody something can happen so, the girls have done a really nice job of staying focused and taking each game step by step and just focusing on the things we need to do in order to win.

Mallory garrison- it's been great, especially senior year you don't know when it's going to end, especially with covid.

So i'm just glad we're going out 100 percent each time.

While they have goals of a deep postseason run like every other team, the patriots also make sure not to get too far ahead of themselves by taking things on a day to day basis.

Mallory garrison-we just want to get out and get after it every single game just give it our best 100 percent.

One thing we've said this year is give grit and be a reckless warrior all year round.

So that's one thing we want to accomplish and of course trying to get a sectional championship would be one thing we're trying to go for this year.

Avery neff- to all my fellow seniors it would mean a lot because we have not won a sectional.

We are the reigning pac champions and so that is kind of an expectation of ours to uphold reporting in lincoln city,