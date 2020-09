Santa CRUZ DA looking into Alderwood Restaurant controversy

Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:39s - Published 1 day ago

An off duty worker was involved in a physical altercation with patrons after they allegedly used racial and ethnic slurs

REPORTED ON IN JULY.ALDERWOODRESTAURANT IN SANTACRUZ WAS THE SUBJECTOF CONTROVERSY.AN OFF DUTY WORKERWAS INVOLVED IN APHYSICAL ALTERCATIONWITH PATRONS.THE EMPLOYEE SAIDTHE FIGHT WAS THERESULT OF RACIAL ANDETHNIC SLURS DIRECTEDAT HIM.

HE WAS FIREDAND BANNED ALONGWITH THE PATRONSFROM THE RESTAURANT.NO CHARGES WEREFILED BY THE POLICE.HOWEVER, TODAYACTION NEWS EIGHT HASLEARNED THAT THESANTA CRUZ COUNTYDISTRICT ATTORNEYSOFFICE IS REVIEWING THEPOLICE REPORTS TODETERMINE WHETHERCHARGES WILL BE FILEDIN THIS CASE.##