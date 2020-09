Eye On The Day 9/24 Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:22s - Published 2 minutes ago Eye On The Day 9/24 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: The life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg celebrated at Supreme Court yesterday, a former detective charged with wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor shooting case, and New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square going mostly virtual. 0

