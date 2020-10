Pretty in Pink Movie (1986) - Molly Ringwald, Harry Dean Stanton, Jon Cryer Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:27s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:27s - Published Pretty in Pink Movie (1986) - Molly Ringwald, Harry Dean Stanton, Jon Cryer Pretty in Pink Movie Trailer (1986) - Plot synopsis: A poor girl must choose between the affections of dating her childhood sweetheart or a rich but sensitive playboy. Director: Howard Deutch Writer: John Hughes Stars: Molly Ringwald, Harry Dean Stanton, Jon Cryer Genre: Comedy, Drama 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lisa Marie Pretty in Pink (1986) Official Trailer - Molly Ringwald Movie https://t.co/nebuXnOKXd via @YouTube 2 days ago Lady Penquin @FreedomFriesInc Got carried away. OMD did, "If You Leave" from Pretty in Pink. Molly Ringwald was great in the mov… https://t.co/x9WAhsW147 4 days ago Kay o’lantern 🎃 4. Pretty In Pink - Molly Ringwald is one of my favorite actresses of all time and I love her performance in this m… https://t.co/oOUQNPPQEX 6 days ago